IIT Gandhinagar's iGrip Launches Webinar Series On Geostructures

Initiative for Geotechnical Research and Innovative Practice (iGrip) at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar has launched a webinar series on Geostructures. The webinar series will be held on a weekly basis with the world experts of Civil Engineering, said an official statement.

The first lecture was delivered today by Naresh C Samtani, President of NCS GeoResources, LLC based in Arizona, USA on "Innovative Flexible Two-Stage Facing MSE Wall Solution to Address Soft Ground and Land Subsidence Geohazards".

Initiative for Geotechnical Research and Innovative Practices (iGrip) @iitgn organised its 1st seminar today as part of its webinar series on geostructures. The talk was delivered by Dr Naresh Samtani, President, NCS GeoResources, LLC, USA. About 300 scholars attended the webinar pic.twitter.com/b9Rrb1Nv59 — IIT Gandhinagar (@iitgn) April 27, 2020

He talked about Mechanically Stabilized Earth (MSE) structures, their flexibility and capability to tolerate deformations due to poor subsoil foundation conditions and situations where geological conditions require more flexibility than what provided by "normal" MSE structures.

Mr Samtani discussed an innovative, flexible two-stage facing MSE wall solution that was used to address soft ground and land subsidence geohazards in a project near Tucson, Arizona.

The webinar provided a forum for exchanging experiences and learning from the experts. About 300 professionals attended today's webinar from across the country, the institute said. The next lecture on Geosynthetics will be delivered on May 03, 2020 by Mr. Vivek Kapadia, Director of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd., it added.

iGrip (Initiative for Geotechnical Research and Innovative Practice), is a platform to create awareness about innovative practices and fostering multi-disciplinary research through an amalgamation of academia and industry. It also provides a unique single-source platform for information on Geotechnical Engineering for teaching and learning purposes.

