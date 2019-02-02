IIT Gandhinagar Launches Centre For Interdisciplinary Research

The Centre will advance local and global solutions through cutting-edge interdisciplinary research.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar aims to become the principal resource centre for sustainable development in India with the launch of Dr Kiran C Patel Centre for Sustainable Development, which will advance local and global solutions through cutting-edge interdisciplinary research.

According to the Institute the Centre will also develop a national and global network of leading experts and researchers on sustainability and undertake research on water, pollution, waste management, energy, natural resources and climate change.

The Centre will research sustainability and related challenges of high societal importance and promote cost-effective and sustainable solutions through its strong outreach and technology-transfer programmes, an official statement said.

It was launched on January 31, 2019 and has been set up with an endowment from philanthropist Dr Kiran C Patel, a cardiologist based in Florida, USA.

The Centre will undertake technology transfer of sustainable solutions to NGOs, local governments and industry and collaborate with policy makers and industry to identify and solve sustainability challenges. It will also promote startups on sustainability with IITGN's Entrepreneurship Cell by providing Seed Grants.

Speaking about this centre, Prof Sudhir K Jain, Director, IIT Gandhinagar, said, "Dr. Patel's exceptional generosity for an institution with which he has no earlier connection touches us deeply and inspires us greatly. The gift will enable our faculty and students to work on developing practical solutions to major sustainability challenges through an integration of advanced research, traditional knowledge and field understanding."

Read also:

IIT Kharagpur To Set Up Hub To Tap MSMEs For Affordable Healthcare

IITB B-School Concludes Placements, Rs. 32.4 Lakh Highest Package Offered

IIT Kharagpur, Japan's AOTS Sign MoU For Research Centre

IITs, IISERs To Mentor Nearby Schools In Science And Maths: Education Minister

IISc Bangalore, 3 IITs In Top 50 Of Times Emerging Economies University Rankings

Click here for more Education News

