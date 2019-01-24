IIT Kharagpur, Japan's AOTS Sign MoU For Research Centre

As per the MoU signed on January 21, joint academic and business activities will be undertaken

IIT Kharagpur (IIT KGP) and Japan's Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS) have signed an MoU to explore opportunities for a research centre that will facilitate collaborative projects. The two organisations shall focus on "state-of-the-art joint certification courses in the domains of technology and management to be co-taught by faculty/experts in both countries, including visit to the host institutions," an IIT KGP statement said here Thursday.

The partnership will have a strong focus towards professional development of students, it added.

Japan is a global leader in domains such as urban science and infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, high-speed railways, semi-conductors, while India has emerged as domain experts in information technology, data science, artificial intelligence and the startup culture, IIT KGP Director P P Chakrabarti said.

The proposed centre at IIT KGP will facilitate collaborative projects and training modules in these areas in accordance to the work culture of India and Japan, which have their unique styles of management and leadership, he said.

As per the MoU signed on January 21, joint academic and business activities will be undertaken, including events to promote education, internships and employment for students.

These activities, spearheaded by IIT KGP, will be open to other engineering institutions for participation.

Deputy Director of IIT KGP S K Bhattacharyya said that maintenance and health monitoring of infrastructural facilities based on new technological developments are of paramount importance.

"Japan's expertise in this area along with sensor technologies will be extremely beneficial in offering short courses jointly by IIT Kharagpur and Japanese organisations,"he said.

