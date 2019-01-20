Pan IIT Conclave 2019: Global Thinkers Discuss Artificial Intelligence, Its Future In India

Pan IIT Conclave 2019: Artificial Intelligence, Its Future In India

The two day Pan IIT Conclave 2019, themed on "Artificial Intelligence: What does the future hold for India?" was inaugurated by Vijay Goel, Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation on January 19. The conclave is being organized by PAN IIT Alumni India (PIAI), the nodal organization of alumni of all the IITs, at IIT Delhi. The recommendations from the conclave will be actioned along academia, government, industry and startup partners by the PAN IIT AI forum in the coming months.

K Ananth Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer, TCS, the key note speaker, shared his vision for AI's future in India while Vijay Goel discussed about reinforcing the application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning across industries to propel India to be future ready.

On the first day, there were gripping discussions in various sessions: AI for Social Good, AI for Education, Future of Work, AI in Manufacturing, Ethics, Privacy and Security of AI Systems, Security of AI Systems and AI for Agriculture.

While riveting thoughts emphasized on the importance and contribution of AI in the future of India, there were ideas shared to address the potential challenges.

Among the dignitaries were Dr. P Anandan, Chief Executive Officer, Wadhwani AI, Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information technology, G. S. Raghavan, Professor, IIIT- Bangalore, Sudha Ram, Professor, CSE and IS, University of Arizona, Anand Rangarajan, Director, Google, Surjit Bhalla, Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, Dr. Aloknath De, Corporate Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Samsung, Dr Partha Pratim Chakraborty, Professor - Director, IIT Kharagpur, Dr Satyam Priyadarshy, Shyam Divan, Sr Advocate, Supreme Court, Professor T V Prabhakar, CSE, IITK and Sriram Raghavan, VP, IBM Research & CTO IBM India/South Asia.

Established in 2006, this year the Conclave is also hosting the first Pan IIT AI Hackathon 2019 to promote AI and ML among the wider community of young software and AI professionals.

Click here for more Education News