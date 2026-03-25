IIT Delhi Retains India's Top Spot In Engineering And Technology, Ranks 36th Globally

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) has placed five core engineering subjects in the world's top 50 for the first time-a sharp improvement from last year, when only one subject featured in that bracket. The institute has also retained its position as India's top institution in Engineering and Technology, ranking 36th globally.

Electrical Engineering leads the surge at rank 36, followed by Mechanical Engineering (44), Computer Science (45), Chemical Engineering (48), and Civil Engineering (50). In comparison, last year's rankings saw only Electrical Engineering in the top 50, at rank 47, while others were placed significantly lower: Mechanical Engineering (61), Computer Science (64), Chemical Engineering (93), and Civil Engineering in the 51-100 band.

"This is an acknowledgement of the hard work we put in," said Professor Somnath Baidya Roy, Dean (Planning) at IIT Delhi. He noted that while rankings do not capture the full scope of the institute's work, they reflect its growing global standing. He added that the institute continues to provide "world-class, affordable education" to students who go on to become leaders across sectors.

Highlighting the progress in Electrical Engineering, department head Professor Shankar Prakriya pointed to "a strong growth trajectory", driven by modernised curricula, upgraded labs, and new initiatives such as a postgraduate diploma in VLSI design and a student innovation lab.

Mechanical Engineering has also seen steady gains. Head of Department Dr PMV Subbarao said the improvement reflects "an unwavering commitment to engineering excellence", alongside efforts to integrate AI-led technologies and contributions to defence-backed projects funded by DRDO.

In Computer Science, Head of Department Prof. Naveen Garg underlined the role of "exceptionally talented young faculty and student researchers", along with curriculum reforms and investments in computing infrastructure. He said the department is now aiming to break into the global top 30 by 2030.

The Chemical Engineering department, according to Head of Department Prof. Anurag Rathore, has seen strong industry backing, with over Rs 40 crore in funding over five years, alongside a 75 per cent rise in patents and 50 per cent growth in research publications. "We aim to create affordable and sustainable technology solutions," he said.

Civil and Environmental Engineering, meanwhile, has revamped its courses to include emerging technologies such as AI, robotics, and drone-based systems. Head of Department Professor Vasant Matsagar said the department is focusing on sustainability and disaster-resilient infrastructure through high-value research projects.

Beyond the top 50, IIT Delhi has also strengthened its broader academic footprint. Twelve subjects across Engineering and Technology, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences and Management feature in the global top 100. These include Environmental Sciences (78), Materials Science (64), Mathematics (86), Business and Management Studies (71), and Statistics and Operational Research in the 51-100 band.

Overall, IIT Delhi continues to feature among the world's top 100 institutions in Natural Sciences (91) and Social Sciences and Management (84), reinforcing its position as one of India's leading research and STEM institutions with a growing global presence.