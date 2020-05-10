IIT Delhi, PNB Housing Finance Join Hands In Fight Against COVID-19

IITD and PNBHFL have signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi or IITD is being funded by PNB Housing Finance Limited (PNBHFL) towards its fight against COVID-19 by developing personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

IITD and PNBHFL have signed a memorandum of understanding under which, IIT Delhi start-up ETEX (https://www.etex.in/) incubated at IITD, will be working to develop and deliver smart textile solutions for Healthcare, a statement from the Institute said.

The team has a strong expertise in textile engineering, and has technical support from researchers and professionals from interdisciplinary backgrounds including electronics, medical, material and design, the statement added.

The team is committed to innovate advanced technologies related to protection (against pollution and COVID 19), pain, health monitoring and posture.

PNBHFL will be contributing corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds towards this project.

"We are happy to associate with PNBHFL," says Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao - Director IIT Delhi.

He further added that KAWACH, a product of IIT Delhi start-up, has already been launched to provide effective and cost effective mask.

In its endeavour to reach out to masses and support a social cause, ETEX has partnered with ECOTATV, a social enterprise by a group of differently-abled people, in manufacturing of KAWACH, assuring their jobs and active participation in the battle against COVID 19.

"As part of our societal responsibilities, PNBHFL has joined hands with IIT Delhi in ensuring we contribute to the nation's effort in flattening the COVID-19 curve. Through this partnership, we can play a small yet meaningful role in safeguarding the well‐being of our frontline warriors, who are risking their lives by putting service before self, day after day," said Neeraj Vyas, Managing Director and CEO of PNB Housing Finance, Elaborating on the initiative.

