IIT Delhi Introduces First Bachelor Of Science In Chemistry Programme For JEE Advanced Qualified Students



The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced the launch of its first Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Chemistry, set to commence from July 2025. The programme will be open to JEE Advanced qualified students, who can opt for it via the JoSAA 2025 portal.

The curriculum aims to bridge the gap between core scientific principles and modern technological applications, offering students a unique chance to develop as next-generation chemical scientists and tech leaders. It draws on the IIT Delhi ecosystem of research and entrepreneurship, with a structure that combines fundamental chemistry training with multi-disciplinary exposure and elective flexibility.

Highlighting the program's objective, S. Nagendran, Head of the Chemistry Department, said: "addressing the need to introduce multi-disciplinarity at an early level in chemical science education while simultaneously preserving the comprehensive and in-depth chemistry training expected from a pure sciences graduate. It has been seen over time that, on one hand, engineering graduates frequently lack the depth of fundamental scientific knowledge necessary to conduct research in the pure sciences, while, on the other hand, pure chemistry graduates sometimes overlook engineering fundamentals."

The course promises a foundation in Chemical Sciences, while equipping students with skills relevant across basic sciences, engineering domains, and entrepreneurial ventures. Among its standout features is a strong emphasis on practical-based learning and future-facing modules, including courses like Artificial Intelligence in Chemistry.

The programme has been designed in collaboration with diverse stakeholders, including students from other premier institutions, industry experts, academic scholars, and government officials. This ensures alignment with both academic excellence and evolving industrial demands.

Graduates of the programme will be positioned for careers in sectors such as Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductors, Materials, Manufacturing, Defence, Oil & Gas, Chemical Consulting, Automotive, and Petrochemicals.