IIT Delhi Launches Special PhD Admission Drive 2026 For SC, ST Candidates, Check Key Dates

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has started a special PhD admission drive for the 2026-27 academic session to encourage greater participation of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. The initiative is being conducted under the Faculty Initiative Admission (FIA) category for the first semester of the academic year 2026-27. The online application process began on June 19, 2026, and the registration window has now closed.

However, candidates who have already submitted their applications can make corrections through the application edit window on June 29, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

IIT Delhi Special PhD Admission Drive 2026: Important Dates

Below are the important dates for admission:

Online application begins: June 19, 2026 (11:00 AM)

Last date to apply: June 28, 2026 (4:00 PM)

Application edit window: June 29, 2026 (10:00 AM to 4:00 PM)

IIT Delhi PhD Admission 2026 Eligibility and Hostel Facility

Candidates applying through the special admission drive must ensure they meet the eligibility requirements mentioned in the official PhD admission brochure issued by IIT Delhi.

The institute has also clarified its hostel policy for newly admitted students. Due to a shortage of hostel accommodation, IIT Delhi cannot guarantee on-campus housing for all postgraduate and PhD students. However, the institute will make every effort to provide hostel accommodation, subject to availability, to female students, Students with Disabilities (SwD/PwD), and foreign nationals.

Students allotted a hostel seat will receive the information only after the generation of their Entry Number through the welcome kit. Hostel confirmation will be completed after payment of the prescribed charges within the specified timeline. Students may move into the hostel one to two days before the registration and orientation programme.

For students who do not receive hostel accommodation, IIT Delhi will provide information about nearby off-campus housing options. They will also be allowed to subscribe to on-campus mess facilities on a monthly basis.