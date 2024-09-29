IIT Delhi Launches Research Communications Award For PhD Scholars

IIT Delhi has introduced the 'Research Communications Award (RCA)' for its PhD scholars to enhance their communication skills. The first batch of winners, who made their mark on communication-related events such as research story writing and a three-minute thesis competition, was awarded a plaque and award Rs 25,000.

Research Story Writing Competition

In this competition, PhD scholars were required to write a brief story based on their research. The narrative had to be engaging and highlight the importance of their work as well as their contributions, designed for a general audience.

Three-Minute Thesis (3MT)

In the 3MT competition, PhD candidates presented a three-minute overview of their research to an engaged audience. This event celebrates student discoveries and enhances their ability to communicate the importance of research to the public. Eleven PhD candidates received the Research Communications Award for their achievements in the 3MT competition.

3MT Winners

The following students emerged victorious in the 3-Minute Thesis competition:

Ispshita Majumdar, Chemistry

Shivansh Mehrotra, Materials Science and Engineering

Kusum Saini, Civil Engineering

Sushovan Ghosh, Atmospheric Sciences

Ritanksha Joshi, Biochemical Engineering

Vivek Kumar Nair, Interdisciplinary Research

Abhishek Nair, Chemistry

Ankita Raj, Computer Science

Simran Kaur Rainu, Biomedical Engineering

Insights from the Winners

Shazia Shareef, a PhD student at the Centre for Rural Development & Technology, said, "The RCA initiative at IIT Delhi is an excellent platform for research scholars to improve their communication skills. It empowers us to present our research to a broader audience clearly and confidently. Such initiatives not only acknowledge our hard work but also motivate us to convey our research more engagingly."

Juwariya from Biochemical Engineering expressed, "Programmes like the RCA foster creativity and innovation among researchers. Participating in this platform enabled me to share my ideas while receiving recognition. Reading the stories of my fellow winners was both enjoyable and inspiring, making the experience rewarding and memorable."

Sushovan Ghosh from the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences stated, "We should transform discoveries into conversations, ensuring that knowledge reaches those who will benefit from it. The Research Communications Award (RCA) is a timely initiative to motivate researchers, resonating with Sir Mark Walport's assertion that 'Science is not complete until it is shared.'"

Anju, specializing in Biomedical Engineering & Biotechnology, noted, "The RCA initiative by the Institute raises awareness, appreciation, and support for scientific endeavours beyond academia. It enables us to connect complex research with public comprehension."

The "Research Scholar Week" initiative at IIT Delhi, held earlier this March, aimed to empower research scholars by fostering work-life balance and well-being, enhancing productivity, raising research awareness, and cultivating an active academic community.

Regarding the Research Communications Award, professor Dhanya CT, Associate Dean of PG Research at IIT Delhi, stated, "Our mission is to not only strengthen the research culture at IIT Delhi but also to enrich the scholars and assist them in becoming independent researchers. While our curriculum provides ample opportunities for scholars to engage beyond their labs through debates, seminars, and competitions, we also introduced the 'Research Communications Award' as a co-curricular activity to cultivate more autonomous and proficient researchers and engineers for our society."