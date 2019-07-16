IIT Delhi, CSIR Laboratories Join Hands To Promote Cooperative Research

The MoU was signed by the Directors of the laboratories and Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, recognised by the Government of India as an Institution of Eminence, has entered into an agreement with five of the renowned national laboratories of by signing an MoU to promote cooperative research. The laboratories are CSIR-Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute, CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation, CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, CSIR-Institute of Minerals & Materials Technology and CSIR-National Physical Laboratory of India.

CSIR or Council of Scientific and Industrial Research works under the Government of India as the largest research and development organisation in the country.

The MoU was signed by the Directors of the laboratories and Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi in the presence of Dr Shekhar C. Mande, DG, CSIR today.

Prof. Rao in his opening remarks said that IIT Delhi has been pioneering in providing its students and faculty with world class infrastructure and conducive environment for research.

He also spoke about the plans to initiate about 60 Interdisciplinary Research projects with the five CSIR laboratories this year.

Welcoming the partnership, Dr Mande said that the CSIR laboratories can benefit immensely with such collaborations that are in the mutual interest areas of research and together it can participate more proactively in solving nation's persisting problem in the areas of science and technology, healthcare.

As a part of MoU, IIT Delhi plans to promote collaborative research, exchange of ideas, development of knowledge, enhancing high quality research throughput.

The MoU would also serve as a platform to students, faculty and other research scholars equally to contribute towards research and development growth of nation and fuelling its growth, an IIT Delhi statement said.

