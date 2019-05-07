CSIR-IMTECH Begins Admission To PhD Programmes

CSIR has started admission process for PhD program at IMTECH.

The Institute of Microbial Technology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) invites application for admission to Ph.D. programmes. The online application process will continue till May 23. The candidates can refer the official website www.imtech.res.in for more information. The list of the eligible candidates will be declared on May 31.

The age limit for students who can apply is from 19 years and below 28 years.

The interview test will be held from June 24 to July 12 at IMTECH, Chandigarh. The interview will be aimed at assessing the candidate's knowledge, critical analysis, logical reasoning and aptitude for scientific research. The results will be declared on the official website on July 17. The academic session will commence on August 16.

Candidates with Master's Degree (M.Sc./M.Tech/M.Pharm) with minimum aggregate of 55% marks or equivalent in CGPA in any branch of Life sciences / Biotechnology / Physics / Chemistry / Computer Sciences can apply.

B.Tech/ B.Pharm/ BE students who fulfill the condition for GATE-JRF fellowship are also eligible.

Students who are awaiting the final year MSc results can also apply.

Candidates also need to have any of the valid research fellowships-- CSIR/ UGC NET or DBT JRF examination ('A' Category) or DST INSPIRE Fellowship or ICMR JRF examination or other equivalent fellowship.

The exam for CSIR- National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship and for Lectureship will be held on June 16.

