IIT Bombay Wins Clarivate Analytics India Innovation Award 2018 The award places IIT Bombay in the top 12 innovators in India.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Prof. A.K. Suresh, Deputy Director (Academic and Infrastructural Affairs) received the award Mumbai: IIT Bombay has won the Clarivate Analytics India Innovation Award 2018 in the Academic Institutions category. The award places IIT Bombay in the top 12 innovators in India.



The citation of the award reads: "IIT Bombay emerges as the top Innovator in the Academic Institution category with the highest number of unique patent families published during 2015-17. In addition they have a healthy performance in the category on the grant success and globalization parameters"



Prof. A.K. Suresh, Deputy Director (Academic and Infrastructural Affairs) received the award on behalf of IIT Bombay at a ceremony held on May 16, 2018 in Bengaluru.



The awards were given in 3 broad categories of namely Government Research Organizations, Academic Institutions, and Corporations.



Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research was awarded the same in the ceremony.



Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and Department of Biotechnology (DBT) won Clarivate Analytics India Innovation Award 2018 in Government Research Organizations category.



Click here for more



