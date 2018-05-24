IIT Bombay Wins Clarivate Analytics India Innovation Award 2018

The citation of the award reads: "IIT Bombay emerges as the top Innovator in the Academic Institution category with the highest number of unique patent families published during 2015-17. In addition they have a healthy performance in the category on the grant success and globalization parameters"
Prof. A.K. Suresh, Deputy Director (Academic and Infrastructural Affairs) received the award on behalf of IIT Bombay at a ceremony held on May 16, 2018 in Bengaluru.
The awards were given in 3 broad categories of namely Government Research Organizations, Academic Institutions, and Corporations.
Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research was awarded the same in the ceremony.
Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and Department of Biotechnology (DBT) won Clarivate Analytics India Innovation Award 2018 in Government Research Organizations category.
