IIT Bombay Has A Rs 10 Lakh Award For Outstanding Research In Tech. Know Details

With an aim to recognise the contributions of researchers and academicians in the field of Engineering and Technology, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay gives an 'International Award' worth Rs 10 lakh. It is rewarded annually for notable and outstanding research in the field.

In an order to be eligible for the award, the candidates must have made a professional contribution in the fields for more than 10 years. Their contributions must also have an impact in the real world. The institute has also capped the age limit at 50. However, in exceptional cases, especially for women who have taken a break in their career, the jury may consider candidates up to the age of 55.

The award is considered to be the most prestigious honour in South-East Asia. It invites nominations from countries such as Bhutan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The nominations are invited from vice chancellors, presidents, chair persons directors, deans, heads of premier technical institutes, research laboratories, National Funding agency or an equivalent organisation, Science and Engineering academy or an equivalent organisation, National Academy of Science and Engineering. The previous recipient of the IIT Bombay International Award can also send maximum of one nomination every year.

After receiving the nominations, IIT Bombay will correspond directly with the nominator for supplementary information. Self-nominations are not permitted for the award. The professional contributions of the nominees will be evaluated by an international jury based on the broad criteria of technical, economic, and societal impact.

The nominations are usually called from January to April.