IISER Thiruvananthapuram Hiring Director, Salary Rs 2.25 Lakh

Applications/nominations are invited for the appointment to the post of director of lndian Institute of Science Education and Research' Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates having a PhD degree with first class at Bachelor's and Master's level in any scientific discipline, preferably in pure science are eligible to apply. In addition, the candidates should be eminent persons in their fields of specialization with outstanding academic record throughout.

The candidates should have 15 years of experience in teaching / research out of which l0 years must be at the level of Professor or above in reputed educational institutes / research organizations.

The job role will be entitled for a pay of Rs 2,25,000. The candidate must have a proven administrative, teaching and research background including significant experience in research guidance at the PhD level, with leadership qualities.

The appointment to the post will be on contract for a term of five years, or till attainment of the age of 70 years. The candidates applying for the post should preferably be below 65 years of age as on last date of application.

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online at NITSER Council's website www.nitco-uncil.org.in and Ministry of Education's website http://www.education.gov'in online till March 3, 2024.

An official notification on the website of the Ministry of Education read, "Application once submitted cannot be altered/resubmitted, under any circumstances. Further, no request with respect to making changes in any data/particular entered by the candidate in the online application will be entertained, once the application is submitted successfully. Therefore, please keep all data / details ready before you start filling up the application online."