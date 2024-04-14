IISER Aptitude Test 2024: Applications Invited For Bachelor's And Master's Degree Programmes

IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2024: Admitted students will be eligible for a few INSPIRE scholarships.

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) is currently accepting applications from science stream students for enrollment in five-year Bachelor of Science - Master of Science (BS-MS) (Dual Degree) and four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) degree programmes. These courses are available at the Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati campuses for the academic session 2024-25.

Interested and eligible candidates can complete the application process by visiting the official website at iiseradmission.in. The deadline for submitting applications is May 13, 2024, and the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) is scheduled for June 9.

Programme Features:

The programmes offer a comprehensive curriculum, providing students with the opportunity to learn from top international scholars. Candidates can select their specialisation after exploring various subjects, gaining exposure to cutting-edge research areas through world-class laboratories and research groups. Additionally, the programmes include research internships and year-long projects leading to an MS thesis, with interdisciplinary research opportunities.

Application Process:

Applicants are advised to carefully review the instructions and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section on the website before completing the application form. General category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 2000, while SC/ST/Kashmiri Migrant/PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000.

Admitted students will be eligible for a few INSPIRE scholarships, following the norms set by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Eligibility:

Candidates possessing a Class XII/equivalent examination degree in the science stream (in 2022, 2023, or 2024) with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwD) are eligible to apply for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2024. All admissions will be solely through the IAT 2024.

The campuses are fully residential, equipped with good hostels and medical facilities, and provide opportunities for students to engage in sports, cultural, and extracurricular activities for holistic development.