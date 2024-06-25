IISER Aptitude Test 2024 Result Announced

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has announced the results for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the IISER to check the results. They will be required to enter their user ID and password to access the results.



Registrations for the counselling process and upload of updated Class 12 marksheet and caste certificate will continue till July 1, 2024. The first round of admission offers will be out on July 7, 2024.



The entrance exam was conducted on June 9, 2024 in a computer-based test mode at multiple centers throughout the country. The exam was held for a total of 180 minutes.

The question paper comprised 60 questions, with 15 questions allocated to each subject area: Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. All questions were of the multiple-choice type, with only one correct answer per question.



IAT is conducted to screen candidates for admission to five-year BS-MS (Dual degree) and four-year BS degree programmes at IISER Berhampur, IISER Bhopal, IISER Kolkata, IISER Mohali, IISER Pune, IISER Thiruvananthapuram, and IISER Tirupati.

