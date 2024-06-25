Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

IISER Aptitude Test 2024 Result Announced

Registrations for the counselling process and upload of updated Class 12 marksheet and caste certificate will continue till July 1, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
IISER Aptitude Test 2024 Result Announced
Delhi:

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has announced the results for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the IISER to check the results. They will be required to enter their user ID and password to access the results. 

Registrations for the counselling process and upload of updated Class 12 marksheet and caste certificate will continue till July 1, 2024.  The first round of admission offers will be out on July 7, 2024. 

The entrance exam was conducted on June 9, 2024 in a computer-based test mode at multiple centers throughout the country. The exam was held for a total of 180 minutes. 

The question paper comprised 60 questions, with 15 questions allocated to each subject area: Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. All questions were of the multiple-choice type, with only one correct answer per question.

IAT is conducted to screen candidates for admission to five-year BS-MS (Dual degree) and four-year BS degree programmes at IISER Berhampur, IISER Bhopal, IISER Kolkata, IISER Mohali, IISER Pune, IISER Thiruvananthapuram, and IISER Tirupati.
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IISER, IAT, IISER Aptitude Test Results
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
AP TET 2024: Results Announced For Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test
IISER Aptitude Test 2024 Result Announced
CBSE Issues Advisory Against Fake Syllabus, Sample Question Papers
Next Article
CBSE Issues Advisory Against Fake Syllabus, Sample Question Papers
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;