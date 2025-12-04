IIMs Introduce Multiple Admission Processes For MBA 2026

Students aspiring to take admission in the Postgraduate programme of the Indian Institute Management (IIM) can opt from three pathways this year. The 2026 MBA admission to IIMs can be taken through JAP 2026, CAP 2026 and SAP 2026.

Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026 is the newly introduced entrance exam for admission to MBA. The entrance exam was launched in September 2025 and is coordinated by IIM Raipur. IIM Kashipur, Raipur, Ranchi and Tiruchirappalli will be participating in the JAP 2026 for MBA admissions.



JAP: Admissions under JAP 2026 will be based on CAT percentile, academic performance, work experience, and diversity considerations. The exam offers candidates the convenience of applying to multiple leading IIMs through a unified platform, reducing logistical complexities and enabling interview options spread across various regions of the country. Final weightages and cut-offs will be determined after joint consultations among the participating IIMs.



CAP: Common Admission Process (CAP) 2026 is a joint initiative of eight IIMs to conduct Personal Interview (PI) and Written Ability Test (WAT) for admission to postgraduate programmes. It is a centralised selection process used by the newer IIMs to admit students into their MBA/PGP programmes. Students registered under CAP are not required to attend separate interviews for each IIMs. These candidates appear for a single round of WAT and PI. The selection process is designed to test a candidate's knowledge, skills, and aptitude for management education. It typically involves a written test, followed by group discussions and personal interviews.



SAP: Supplementary Admission Process (SAP) 2025 is the final selection round for MBA admission for candidates who have not been shortlisted for the IIM CAP round. The IIMs shortlist candidates for the SAP round with a lower cutoff than the CAP round.

Institutes that have opted out of the Common Admission Process 2026

IIM Udaipur

IIM Raipur

IIM Trichy

IIM Kashipur

IIM Ranchi

