IIMs, CBSE To Conduct 2nd Phase Training On Academic Leadership Skills

The second phase of training and mentoring of principals and vice principals of CBSE affiliated schools will be held in April-May. The training will be imparted by three Indian Institutes of Management (IIM). Three IIMs-IIM Sambalpur, IIM Ranchi and IIM Amritsar-will provide training in academic leadership skills to school heads of secondary and higher secondary schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The IIM-CBSE training programme was first announced in December 2019.

"Areas like leadership challenges for education in 21st century, pedagogical perspectives, team building, building high performance culture, competency based education, time and stress management and many more topics like these are planned to be covered in these programmes," the CBSE said in a notification.

"Principals/ Vice-Principals/ School Heads of Secondary and Senior Secondary Schools affiliated to CBSE may apply in the prescribed form," the notification also reads. The link to the application form is available on CBSE's website.

The size of the batch for training is 35 for each venue and the registrations will be closed after the required numbers of candidates have registered.

IIMs have released the training schedule and venue on the website.

"In this training programme the focus will be on the varied issues that the Principals and the teachers grapple with in the day-to-day functioning of their schools," IIM Amritsar said.

