5 IIMs Partner With CBSE To Offer Leadership Programmes For School Principals

5 IIMs have collaborated with CBSE to offer school leadership programmes

In an attempt to train principals and school leaders in the various areas of management and leadership, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has partnered with Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). CBSE, in collaboration with IIMs, has scheduled a series of training programmes at multiple locations across the country.

The IIMs which are part of the initiative and will be training teachers include IIM Amritsar, IIM Indore, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, and IIM Vishakhapatnam.

The IIMs would train CBSE school Principals and School Leaders in areas like strategic management and decision making, element of visionary leadership, defining and managing the cultural D.N.A of the school, introducing and managing changes at institutional level, building organizational culture, counselling and managing external stake holders etc.

Interested individuals will need to fill an application form available on CBSE website. The last date to submit application is in the first week of January 2020.

"The Board will shortlist candidates and send the nominations to IIMs and thereafter all the selected participants may transfer the requisite programme fee to the respective IIMs directly," reads CBSE notice.

The course guideline prepared by each of the IIMs is available on the CBSE academic website, 'cbseacademic.nic.in'.

Earlier, IIM Ahmedabad had also launched a leadership programme for school principals and managers. The programme on Strategic Leadership for Schools in a changing environment was held from October 14 October 18, 2019.

