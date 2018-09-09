Pranab Mukherjee To Teach IIMA Students

IIMA Students To Be Taught By Pranab Mukherjee (file)

Students across PGPM (Post Graduate Programme in Management), FABM (Food and Agri-Business Management) and PGPX (Post Graduate Program in Management for Executives) programs at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will be attending a course called "Public Policy for Inclusive Development of India". This new course is housed within the JSW School of Public Policy at IIMA and Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India is to be the faculty for at least 12 out of 22 sessions.

Prof. Vijaya Sherry Chand, Chairperson of JSW School of Public Policy and Prof. Anil Gupta are to be the professors handling other sessions of the course.

The course deals with a broad overview of the interplay between the desired end of inclusive development and the system of parliamentary democracy in India, said a statement from IIMA.

The pedagogy draws on the experiences of Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India to reflect on the theory and practice of public policy for the inclusive development of India.

"During the last five decades, Shri Mukherjee has not only had a ringside view of Indian politics and governance, but has shaped many public policies and triggered off institutional innovations to execute many of these. The course provides a unique opportunity for students to learn from the deep insights that Shri Mukherjee alone can share with complete authenticity and conviction," IIMA statement said.

Mr Mukherjee will be delivering lectures on the following broad themes like Constitutional Provisions for Socio-economic Inclusivity: Theory and Parliamentary Practice; Policy and Institutional Intervention for Financial Inclusion: A Legacy to be Built Upon and Articulating Policy and Institutional Agenda for Future Transformation of India.

Out of these, certain sessions will also include presentations of selected student projects that address developmental and institutional challenges identified in the beginning of the course.

"Listening to Shri Pranab Mukherjee, our students should develop a better understanding of the politics of inclusive development. In a complex democratic society such as ours, technically ideal solutions to public problems have to be balanced by the management of conflicts that are inevitable when there are multiple and contradictory pulls," Prof Vijaya Sherry Chand said about the course.

"This should also help in understanding why the idea of inclusion goes beyond narrow economic perspectives on poverty and its alleviation," he added.

After leaving his office as President, APJ Abdul Kalam had also taken up teaching positions at three IIMs, including IIMA. At IIMA, Mr Kalam taught a course titled "Globalising and Resurgent India through Innovative Transform".

