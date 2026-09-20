IIM Visakhapatnam Executive MBA: Check Eligibility, Course Details And Selection Process

IIM Visakhapatnam EMBA: The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV) has started the application process for the fourth batch of its two-year Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme. The programme is meant for working professionals, mid-level managers and senior executives who want to study management while continuing their jobs.

The EMBA programme will be offered in a hybrid mode. Students will attend live online classes every weekend through direct-to-device (D2D) mode. These classes will be combined with classroom sessions at the IIM Visakhapatnam campus.

The programme covers basic management subjects as well as areas that are becoming important in the business sector. These include artificial intelligence for decision-making, digital transformation, business analytics, global strategic management and sustainable business.

IIM Visakhapatnam EMBA: Key Highlights

Duration: Two years

Two years Mode: Hybrid learning

Hybrid learning Classes: Live online classes every weekend

Live online classes every weekend Campus Sessions: Classroom modules at the IIM Visakhapatnam campus

Classroom modules at the IIM Visakhapatnam campus Focus Areas: AI, digital transformation, data analytics and strategic management

AI, digital transformation, data analytics and strategic management Alumni Status: Students will receive full alumni status after completing the programme

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification in any discipline with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA.

They must also have at least three years of full-time work experience after graduation.

Candidates can apply with a valid score in CAT, GMAT or GRE. Those who do not have any of these scores can appear for the IIM Visakhapatnam Test.

Selection Process

Candidates need to submit the application form along with their academic and professional details, statement of purpose (SOP) and test scores. Shortlisted candidates will be called for a Personal Interview (PI). The selection will be based on the candidate's profile and performance in the selection process.