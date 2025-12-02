Advertisement

IIM Raipur Launches Business Accelerator Program In Chhattisgarh

IIM Raipur and National SC-ST Hub launched a Business Accelerator Program for SC/ST entrepreneurs in Chhattisgarh, starting January 2026, to enhance business skills and support scaling ventures.

IIM Raipur Launches Business Accelerator Program In Chhattisgarh
The program will begin on January 17, 2026.
  • IIM Raipur and NSSH launched a Business Accelerator Program for SC/ST entrepreneurs in Chhattisgarh
  • Eligible graduates above 18 years, excluding traders, with preference to women can register by Dec 15, 2025
  • The Rs 99,000 program fee is fully sponsored; participants pay only Rs 7,500 registration fee inclusive of GST
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Management Raipur (IIM Raipur), in collaboration with the National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India has launched a comprehensive Business Accelerator Program. The program has been designed for SC/ST entrepreneurs, start-ups and small business owners in Chhattisgarh to equip them with the skills, knowledge, and support essential for scaling their ventures.  Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute to register for the program by December 15, 2025. The program will begin on January 17, 2026. 

Eligibility

Graduates must be 18 years or above to participate in the program. Preference will be given to women candidates. However, Applicants with "TRADING" as major activity in Udyam Registration are not eligible. 

Fee

The total program fee is Rs 99,000 plus GST and is fully sponsored under the NSSH scheme. The participants are required to pay only a registration fee of Rs 7,500 inclusive of GST.

Mode of teaching

The course will be imparted in a blended learning model that will combine immersive on-campus sessions at IIM Raipur along with engaging live online classes. It also offers 72 hours of structured instruction and 18 hours of dedicated mentoring by IIM Raipur faculty, industry leaders and seasoned practitioners.

Course structure

The accelerator program is designed to help participants sharpen their business models, identify high-potential markets, strengthen financial decision-making and leverage digital tools for operational efficiency. 
Entrepreneurs will work directly on their business challenges and develop clear 90–180 day action roadmaps through concept sessions, case discussions rooted in MSME realities, hands-on exercises and one-on-one mentoring clinics.

