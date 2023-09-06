IIM Lucknow Introduces Course On Indian Philosophy, Includes Theory Of 'Karma'

The course teaches mind management

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is introducing an elective course titled 'The Wisdom of Indian Philosophy' that takes inspiration from tenets of Indian philosophy derived from Patanjali Yoga Sutras, Samkhya Karika, Upanishads with references from the Bhagavad Gita. According to news agency PTI, the course will be taught in English.



Professor Anadi Pande, the creator of this course, intends to assist students in better self-management, stress reduction, and enhancing their focus and mental quality.

"A superior mind is a tremendous instrument which can not only de-stress, improve our psychosomatic condition but enable us to find innovative solutions to challenges in our workplace and the material world," PTI quoted Professor Pande as saying. He teaches Strategic Management at the institute.



Ms Pande said that Indian philosophy predates Thales of Miletus, who is regarded as the first Greek philosopher and creator of western philosophy, by at least a millennium. "This dynamic course employs a holistic and integrated approach, by incorporating numerous fields such as metaphysics, aesthetics, epistemology, sociology, psychology, ethics, life sciences, and even the dynamics of interpersonal relationships and man's interactions with the outside world. The theory of Karma is also an important part of this course," she said.



The course has a duration of 15 hours and is currently running in its fourth year. It is being taught both in the Lucknow as well as Noida campuses.



It draws inspiration from Indian philosophy and its three dominant systems - Samkhya, Yoga, and Vedanta. The course also grazes over concepts and theories around ethics, which may perhaps serve as an inspiration for one's conduct in life. Various Sanskrit sutras are also recited and discussed in the classroom, to help students feel more connected to Indian philosophy.



To make participants better in managing their skills and peace of mind, the course teaches mind management, which teaches them how to develop meditative practices like Kriya Yoga to improve their ability to focus, have a clear mind, and stay sharp. This can in turn also aid their decision-making skills.