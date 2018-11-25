IIM Kozhikode Hosts Women Entrepreneurship Summit

IIM Kozhikode hosted "UNARUKA 2.0" at its campus on November 25

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode's entrepreneurship development center LIVE (Laboratory for Innovation, Venturing and Entrepreneurship) in association with CMA (Calicut Management Association) organised a Women Entrepreneurship Summit at the IIM Kozhikode campus. The summit, called UNARUKA 2.0, was aimed at inspiring women in the region to take up entrepreneurship.

While delivering the inaugural key note, the Director of IIM Kozhikode Prof Debashis Chatterjee stressed that women are naturally talented to drive entrepreneurial ventures and that the socially progressive state of Kerala is more inclined to produce successful women entrepreneurs.

"IIMK LIVE is the institute's effort to impact the society and economy through contributing to the startup ecosystem. I am glad that it has, along with the CMA, decided to take up the challenge to promote women entrepreneurship", he added.

"Don't blame the market. Market is mechanical and adaptability is important for the founders. Adjust yourself to market. There is no formula or shortcut for entreprenural success", Prof Chatterjee exhorted the young women gathered at the summit.

Dr Saji Gopinath, CEO Kerala Startup Mission, Mr MSA Kumar, President, TiE Kerala, CMA president Mr KA Ajayan were other speakers at the summit. Nine women entrepreneurs also shared their startup journey and the challenges faced.

