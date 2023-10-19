IIM Calcutta Students' Average Monthly Stipend For Interns Is Rs 1.65 Lakh

IIM Calcutta first-year students of MBA received an average stipend of Rs 1.65 lakh per month

IIM Calcutta first-year students of the MBA programme received an average stipend of Rs 1.65 lakh per month for summer internship, the institute has said in a statement.

Despite the challenging market conditions, IIM Calcutta closed the summer internship placement cycle for first-year students on October 18 by security 513 offers for 466 students of the flagship two-year MBA programme.

The students received an average stipend of Rs 1.65 lakh per month and the median stipend went as high as Rs 1.7 lakh per month, both being an institute record despite the macro-economic conditions, the statement said on Wednesday.

The highest domestic stipend was recorded at Rs 3.75 lakh per month with the top 25 percentile of the batch receiving an average stipend of Rs 2.31 lakh per month.

IIM Calcutta showed great character in upholding its culture of "leaving no one behind" as it ensured placements for all the candidates who opted in for the placement process, the statement added.



