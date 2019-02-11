30 Companies Participate In FABM Placements In IIM Ahmedabad

A total of 30 companies participated at the final placements 2019 for IIM Ahmedabad's PGP-FABM programme.

The process welcomed first-time recruiters like Ernst and Young, RBL Bank and Reliance Foundation.


Ahmedabad: 

The IIM Ahmedabad final placement process for the PGP-FABM (Post-Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management) for the batch of 2017-19 was conducted on February 11, 2019. The batch explored opportunities in a diverse set of industries within the food, agribusiness and allied sectors and a total of 30 companies participated at the final placements 2019, ranging from sectors as FMCG, Agri Inputs and Services, Food Processing and Supply Chain, Food and Agribusiness PE-VC, Food and Agri Consulting, Agri Commodity Trading, e-Commerce, and Retail, said a statement from IIMA.

Firms such as Godrej Agrovet, PI Industries, Jain Irrigation, Pioneering Ventures, Ninjacart and Waycool extended 3 offers each. 

The process welcomed first-time recruiters like Ernst and Young (EY), RBL Bank and Reliance Foundation. 

RaboBank and INI Farms renewed their relationship with the PGP-FABM programme. 

Other regular recruiters including Cloudtail, Reckitt Benckiser, ADM, and KPMG reaffirmed their confidence in the programme, extending multiple offers to the students. 

The students also embraced opportunities with start-ups in the agribusiness domain like Agrostar, Gramophone, and Our Foods. 

The students explored opportunities across multiple roles in Finance, Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain, Operations, Commodity Trading, Project Management and Consulting.

