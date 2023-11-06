IIM Ahmedabad Holds Summer Placement; Top Recruiters Extend 60 Roles

IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2023-24: The process was conducted in hybrid mode.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) conducted its summer placements for the postgraduate management program (PGP) class of 2025, organising the process into three clusters. In Cluster 1, a total of six categories of firms participated, including investment banking and markets, management consulting, niche consulting, advisory consulting, cards and financial advisory, and private equity, venture capital, and asset management.

In Cluster 2, a total of seven categories of firms participated, including advertising and media, consumer electronics, consumer goods and durables, consumer services, conglomerates, retail B2B and B2C, and pharma and health care. According to an official release from IIMA, numerous recruiters extended approximately 60 roles during the placement drive.

Boston Consulting Group emerged as the top recruiter in Cluster 1, offering 22 positions. Other notable consulting firms such as Bain and Company, McKinsey and Company, Accenture Strategy, Alvarez and Marsal, Arthur D Little, Auctus Advisors, Kepler Cannon, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, KPMG, Ernst and Young, and Strategy also participated.

Meanwhile, recruiters in the investment banking and markets sector included Avendus Capital, Bank of America, Citibank, Morgan Stanley, Estee Advisors, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and HSBC.

Goldman Sachs secured its position as the leading recruiter in this category, extending nine offers. Private equity and venture capital firms like Westbridge, I-squared Capital, RTP Global, Multiples, Faering Capital, and Piramal Alternatives also took part, with newcomers Vector Consulting Group and Transformation X joining the summer internship process.

Cluster 2 saw Mahindra as the top recruiter, offering 11 positions, closely followed by the Adani Group. Various diverse companies such as the Aditya Birla Group, Bajaj Group, CK Birla Group, JSW Group, Piramal, Reliance Industries Limited, and Tata Administrative Services were also involved.

In the consumer goods and durables category, recruiters included familiar names like AB InBev, Loreal, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, Dabur, HUL, ITC, Mondelez, Nestle, P&G, and Wipro Consumer Care, along with newcomers like Diageo. Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) emerged as the top recruiter in this category, while Amazon held the top position in the Retail B2B and B2C category.

In the pharma and healthcare category, Alkem Laboratories was the leading recruiter, with participation from firms like Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Glenmark Pharma, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Cluster 1 took place on October 31, Cluster 2 occurred on November 3, and Cluster 3 was held on Monday.