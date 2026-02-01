IIIT-Delhi Introduces Industry-Backed Course On Artificial Intelligence Fabrics

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has introduced a new course on Networks for AI/ML Systems. The course has been launched in partnership with the Indian affiliate of Marvell Technology, Inc.

According to IIIT Delhi, the course is co-designed and co-taught by Dr. Rinku Shah (IIIT-Delhi) and Abd Mohammad Kamaluddin, Director of Marvell. The course will also feature ongoing technical guidance from Marvell engineers and architects.

Also, IIIT-Delhi and Marvell are collaborating on research in the area of AI networking and systems, and this course supports these joint research activities.

The course aligns with national priorities for AI computing and semiconductor capabilities, enabling IIIT-Delhi to play a leading role in next-generation AI systems education and research.

The Networks for AI/ML Systems course at IIIT-Delhi is positioned as a first-of-its-kind offering in India and among the earliest globally. It integrates AI-focused networking, CXL-based memory systems, and AI-scale simulation, exposing students to system-level challenges that are rarely covered in conventional curricula.