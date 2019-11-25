National Testing Agency's First IIFT MBA 2020 Exam Next Week

IIFT MBA 2020 exam will be held next week

IIFT MBA (International Business) 2020 exam will be held next week. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) which offers MBA programme in International Business (IB) passed on the mantle to conduct the entrance exam to National Testing Agency (NTA) this year. NTA has already released the IIFT MBA 2020 admit cards on the official website.

IIFT MBA 2020 exam will be conducted in English language and will be a computer-based test.

The duration of the IIFT MBA 2020 exam will be 2 hours. The exam will have questions from English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge & Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.

After the exam is over, NTA will display answer keys and question paper on its website. Candidates who appear in the exam will be allowed to submit objection, if any, on the provisional answer key. After resolution of the objections received, NTA will prepare a final answer key.

IIFT MBA 2020 result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. The result will be announced on December 11, 2019.

As per NTA data, 39,752 candidates have applied for the IIFT MBA 2020 exam.

Candidates who qualify in the IIFT MBA exam will be shortlisted for Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT). The information on GD, PI, and WAT will be released by IIFT later.

