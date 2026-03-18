IIFCL Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For 37 Posts, Check Details Here

IIFCL Recruitment 2026 Notification: The Indian Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) has released the recruitment notification for 2026, inviting applications for a total of 37 posts, including officers in Grade A (Assistant Manager) and Grade B (Manager) on a regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website.

IIFCL Recruitment 2026

IIFCL, a government-owned company, provides long-term financial assistance for viable infrastructure projects. Interested and eligible candidates can apply within the prescribed deadline. The registration window opened today, and the last date to apply is April 10.

The total vacancies include 33 Assistant Manager posts and four Manager posts.

Selection Process

The recruitment process comprises multiple stages, screening, written assessment, behavioural evaluation, and a final interview, to assess candidates' knowledge and skills required for the role. Candidates must clear each stage to progress to the next.

The first stage involves screening candidates based on eligibility, qualifications, and application details. Shortlisted candidates will proceed further.

This stage evaluates candidates' knowledge and aptitude in areas such as Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, Reasoning Ability, Current Affairs, and Domain Knowledge (Project Finance and Risk Management).

This stage evaluates a candidate's personality, decision-making skills, communication abilities, and overall behavioural fit for the role.

In the final stage, candidates are evaluated on their professional knowledge, experience, communication skills, and overall suitability for the position.