IGNOU Releases Entrance Exam Result For Post Basic BSc Nursing Programme

IGNOU has released the entrance exam result for Post Basic BSc in Nursing programme offered by the University. The result is available on the University's official website.

Students who have qualified in the exam will have to undergo counselling process. Counselling for admission to Post Basic BSc Nursing Programme January 2020 session for qualified candidates will be done at respective regional centres based on region wise merit list/Rank and availability of seats.

IGNOU BSCN (PB) Entrance Test Result Link

The region wise merit list of qualified candidates will be uploaded on the respective regional centre websites.

Candidates will be required to submit self-attested copy of the following certificates at the time of Counselling/ Admission along with original copies of all the documents for verification during counselling which will be conducted at concerned regional centre:

Original admit card for entrance test. Certificate of date of birth (10th class certificate). 10+2 pass certificate. Valid RNRM Registration Certificate (In case of registration from more than one council, produce all the certificates at the time of admission counselling). Experience Certificate/s (On Letter Head of the competent authority with full name, date and signature with stamp). Experience will be counted after RNRM registration till the last date of receipt of application form by University. GNM Mark sheet (Including mark sheet of all years). NOC from the organization, where you are working, clearly indicating that you are presently working. Category Certificate indicating reservation status for SC/ST/Non Creamy layer of OBC /PH/Kashmiri Migrant/War Widow etc. Income certificate in case of Non creamy layer of OBC. Two (2) passport size photographs. Demand draft of Rs. 18,000 towards 1st year admission fees in favour of IGNOU, payable at concerned regional centre (can vary from time to time).

Counselling schedule will be released on respective regional centre websites.

