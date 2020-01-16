IGNOU Launches Web Enabled Academic Support (WEAS) Portal

IGNOU launches Web Enabled Academic Support (WEAS)

The largest open university, IGNOU, has launched Web Enabled Academic Support (WEAS) for students which would serve as an interactive one-stop programme portal and help them in getting academic support on the programme they are enrolled in. The portal would guide students with details on pre-entry, admission, programme induction, study material distribution, supplementary study materials, learning, and counseling, assignments, pre-examination and examination, etc.

The WEAS includes self learning course material, video, quiz and discussion forum which would make the learning process more interactive.

"The innovative features of WEAS scheme includes Virtual Learning by bringing distance learners and teachers on a single platform, enabling self-paced learning irrespective of time and distance separation," said the Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU.

The scheme was launched on a pilot basis, in November, for Post Graduate Certificate in Agriculture Policy (PGCAP), Post Graduate Diploma in Sustainability Science (PGDSS) and Post Graduate in Pharmaceutical Sales Management (PGDPSM). Now it is extended to other programmes.

The scheme would be available to learners free of cost. "It will not only save a lot of money spent on the counseling sessions, but it will also ensure timely academic support by the programme coordinators directly to the learners by the IGNOU faculty," the university said. This programme would be beneficial for courses where there is low enrolment.

IGNOU also offers its students study materials in online format through eGyankosh. In order to popularize the use of digital learning resources, it had announced 15% refund on exam fees for those students who opt for e-study material. The announcement was made in October and has also been opted by many students.

