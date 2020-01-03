IGNOU Launches Three New Online Certificate Programmes

The courses, for which 10+2 pass students are eligible to apply, are of six months duration.

The largest open university, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), has launched three new online certificate programmes which would be offered from January 2020 session. The newly introduced courses are Certificate in Arabic Language, Certificate in Russian Language and Certificate in Tourism Studies. Candidates can register for the courses at iop.ignouonline.ac.in.

"The advantage of online mode is that a teacher is able to mentor each learner. Four quadrant approach is used for online mode. The material provided is rich and easy to comprehend. The learning content includes five hours of videos and associated reading material per credit which will strengthen the teaching learning process. The learner will be reached through modern ICT and 24x7 online support will be provided," reads an official statement from IGNOU.

The courses, for which 10+2 pass students are eligible to apply, are of six months duration. Candidates will be allowed to complete the course, maximum, within 1 year.

For the January 2020 session, this is the second slot of new courses that the university has introduced. In December, it had launched two new courses: MA in Journalism and Mass Communication and Bachelor of Business Administration (Services Management) course. Graduates are eligible for the MA in Journalism and Mass Communication course. The BBA programme is in collaboration with Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL).

IGNOU has announced admission to its academic programmes for the January 2020 session. The courses on offer include Masters' degrees, Bachelors' degrees, PG Diploma, Diploma, PG Certificate, Certificate and other programmes.

