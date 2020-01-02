IGNOU MBA, B.Ed. Entrance Test Details On January 31

Candidates should refer the website ntaignou.nic.in for details on this exam.

IGNOU MBA and B.Ed. entrance tests will be held on April 29. This is the second consecutive year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) would conduct the entrance exams on behalf for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for these two courses. Details of the exam along with the option for registration will begin on January 31. Candidates can fill and submit the application form till February 29. Admit cards will be released on April 1.

Candidates should refer the website ntaignou.nic.in for details on this exam.

Admission to Management Programmes of IGNOU is done through OPENMAT Entrance test, held twice a year. Graduates are eligible to take the exam.

For the January 2020 session, the exam was held on July 27 in more than 100 cities.

IGNOU's MBA is one of the two management entrance exams conducted by NTA along with CMAT. For the upcoming academic session, the CMAT or Common Management Admission Test would be held on January 28.

Among universities, IGNOU is among the three universities, along with JNU and Delhi University, for which NTA conducts entrance exams. NTA was roped in to conduct entrance exams for these two programmes of IGNOU a year after its functioning. Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor of IGNOU had said that the decision to seek NTA's help has been taken because of the agency's expertise in holding entrance exams transparently, efficiently and swiftly and also the fact that NTA is a government agency.

Click here for more Jobs News