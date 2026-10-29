IGNOU December 2026 TEE: Online Assignment Submission Opens, Check Deadline

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced an Online Assignment Management System (OAMS) for the December 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE). Eligible students enrolled in open and distance learning and online programmes can submit their assignments through the portal by November 20, 2026.

According to a Ministry of Education press release dated October 28, students can upload their course-wise assignments through their IGNOU Samarth student accounts. The new system will also allow them to receive submission acknowledgements online and check the status of their assignment evaluation.

Dr Umesh Chandra Pandey, senior regional director and head of the IGNOU Regional Centre, Bhopal, said the initiative aims to make student services more accessible through technology. He advised eligible students to submit their assignments before the deadline and follow the university's instructions.

How To Upload IGNOU Assignments

Students must write their assignment answers by hand, scan the pages and upload them as a single PDF file for each course. Each PDF file must be no larger than 20 MB.

The first page of every assignment must include the following details:

Student's name

Enrolment number

Study centre code

Course code

Regional centre code and name

Email address

Before submitting the files, students should check that each assignment is linked to the correct programme, course and examination session.

Who Does Not Need To Submit Assignments Again?

Students who have already passed the assignments for a particular course do not need to submit them again.

Similarly, students who have already submitted the relevant assignments in hard copy to their study centre or regional centre for the December 2026 TEE are not required to upload them again online.

How To Check Assignment Submission Status

After submitting an assignment successfully, students will receive an acknowledgement through the OAMS portal. A copy will also be sent to their registered email address.

Students can then log in to their IGNOU Samarth accounts to check the status of their assignment evaluation.

IGNOU has clarified that students must not send assignments by email to the regional centre or any other university office. Assignments sent through email will not be accepted.