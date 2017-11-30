IGNOU BSc Nursing Entrance Exam Result 2017 Declared IGNOU has declared the result for BSCN entrance test. Candidates can check the same at the official website ignou.ac.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IGNOU BSc Nursing Entrance Exam Result 2017 Declared New Delhi: Results for BSc Nursing Entrance test, otherwise called as BSCN entrance test has been declared by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). The result will now lead to admission to Post Basic BSC Nursing Programme January 2018 session for qualified candidates. Result can be checked at the official website ignou.ac.in. Candidates can check the result using their enrolment number. Region wise merit list/Rank will be uploaded on IGNOU website soon. The entrance test was held on 24 September 2017, alongside Management Programmes and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programmes for the sessions starting from January, 2018.



On 24 September, the tests were organized in 122 Examination Centres accommodating 28,108 candidates.



How to check IGNOU BSCN Entrance Test Result? Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter the enrolment number

Submit the details

Get the result

IGNOU will conduct December term end 2017 exam from 1 December. The University has established 855 examination centres including 16 overseas centres and 90 centres in jail for jail inmates. Hall Ticket (Examination Intimation Slips) have been issued to 4,97,883 eligible students who had applied for appearing in the Term End Examination,' reads the official update.



The hall tickets are available on the university's official website for download and candidates would need their enrollment number to download the same. IGNOU June term end exam result was announced in August 2017. IGNOU conducts the term end examination for various courses in June for students who are enrolled in the July session of a course. The IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in, where June term end examination 2017 result was declared is not responding right now (when we checked last).



Results for BSc Nursing Entrance test, otherwise called as BSCN entrance test has been declared by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). The result will now lead to admission to Post Basic BSC Nursing Programme January 2018 session for qualified candidates. Result can be checked at the official website ignou.ac.in. Candidates can check the result using their enrolment number. Region wise merit list/Rank will be uploaded on IGNOU website soon. The entrance test was held on 24 September 2017, alongside Management Programmes and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programmes for the sessions starting from January, 2018.On 24 September, the tests were organized in 122 Examination Centres accommodating 28,108 candidates.IGNOU will conduct December term end 2017 exam from 1 December. The University has established 855 examination centres including 16 overseas centres and 90 centres in jail for jail inmates. Hall Ticket (Examination Intimation Slips) have been issued to 4,97,883 eligible students who had applied for appearing in the Term End Examination,' reads the official update. IGNOU December Term End Exam 2017 To Be Held At 855 Exam Centres; 4,97,883 Students To Appear The hall tickets are available on the university's official website for download and candidates would need their enrollment number to download the same. IGNOU June term end exam result was announced in August 2017. IGNOU conducts the term end examination for various courses in June for students who are enrolled in the July session of a course. The IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in, where June term end examination 2017 result was declared is not responding right now (when we checked last).