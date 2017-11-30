IGNOU BSc Nursing Entrance Exam Result 2017 Declared

On 24 September, the tests were organized in 122 Examination Centres accommodating 28,108 candidates.
How to check IGNOU BSCN Entrance Test Result?
- Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter the enrolment number
- Submit the details
- Get the result
IGNOU will conduct December term end 2017 exam from 1 December. The University has established 855 examination centres including 16 overseas centres and 90 centres in jail for jail inmates. Hall Ticket (Examination Intimation Slips) have been issued to 4,97,883 eligible students who had applied for appearing in the Term End Examination,' reads the official update. IGNOU December Term End Exam 2017 To Be Held At 855 Exam Centres; 4,97,883 Students To Appear
The hall tickets are available on the university's official website for download and candidates would need their enrollment number to download the same. IGNOU June term end exam result was announced in August 2017. IGNOU conducts the term end examination for various courses in June for students who are enrolled in the July session of a course. The IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in, where June term end examination 2017 result was declared is not responding right now (when we checked last).