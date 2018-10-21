IGNOU Invites Applications For Bachelor Of Education (B.Ed) Programme For January 2019 Session

IGNOU BEd Admission 2019: Apply Now @ Onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU has announced the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme for the January, 2019 session. The applicants can submit the forms through online mode only at https://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission/. The B.Ed. Programme offered by IGNOU is an innovative programme utilizing self-instructional materials and information technology along with interactive personal contact programmes. IGNOU's B.Ed programme will be of two years and will be taught in English and Hindi.

November 15 is the last date for online application process of the programme. The forms will only be accepted through the online mode.

IGNOU's B.Ed programme is a judicious mix of theoretical and practical courses to develop in a practicing teacher appropriate knowledge, skills, understanding and attitudes.

IGNOU To Allow Two Extra Chances For Students Of Discontinued Courses

The B.Ed. Programme of IGNOU is recognized by the NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education).

The admission to this programme is on the basis of an Entrance Test to be conducted in December, 2018.

The date for the same will be announced shortly.

IGNOU B.Ed Admission 2019: Eligibility criterion

At least 50% marks either in the Bachelor's Degree and /or in the Master's Degree in Sciences/Social Sciences/Commerce/Humanity. Bachelors in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Science and mathematics with 55% marks or any other qualifications equivalent thereto.

and

The following categories are eligible to be students of B.Ed. (ODL):

Trained in-service teachers in elementary education

Candidates who have completed a NCTE recognized teacher education programme through face-to face mode.

IGNOU Launches Certificate Programme On 'Peace Studies and Conflict Management' For Jail Inmates

The reservation and relaxation of 5% marks in minimum eligibility will be provided to SC/ST/OBC (Non-creamy layer)/PWD candidates as per the rules of the Central Government.

The Reservation to Kashmiri Migrants and War window candidates will be provided as per University Rules.

Click here for more Education News

