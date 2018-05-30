IGNOU Announces Date For Re-registration For The July 2018 Cycle

So, IGNOU re-registration is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate/postgraduate programmes of two-three year duration.
The candidates can re-register for the next year/semester of your Programme irrespective of whether you have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester.
IGNOU has recently announced admission to its Bachelors and Masters degree programmes available in the varsity. Last date of submission of 'online' admission form for these Programmes is July 15, 2018.
Candidates may go through their programme details and the related rules carefully to know the process and other details.
For further details please visit University website www.ignou.ac.in.
