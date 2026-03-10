IDBI Invites Applications For 1,100 Junior Assistant Manager Posts, Apply By March 19

IDBI Bank JAM Recruitment 2026-27: IDBI Bank has invited applications for admission to a one-year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O'. The application process began on March 8, 2026, and the last date to submit the online application form is March 19.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,100 vacancies for Junior Assistant Manager posts across various branches and offices of the bank in India. Candidates will be selected through a multi-stage process that includes an online test, document verification, personal interview and a pre-recruitment medical examination. The tentative date for the online test is April 12, 2026.

Job Location: Across India

The vacancies are distributed across several zones, including Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan (130), Maharashtra (130 in Mumbai and 50 in Nagpur), Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand (85), Karnataka (75), Gujarat (70), Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh (70), Tamil Nadu (70), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (65), West Bengal and Sikkim (60), Kerala (55), Madhya Pradesh (55), Goa and Maharashtra (55), Chhattisgarh and Odisha (50), Bihar and Jharkhand (45), and northeastern states (35).

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree with at least 60 per cent marks for General, EWS and OBC candidates and 55 per cent for SC, ST and PwBD candidates from a university recognised by UGC or AICTE. Diploma-only qualifications are not eligible.

Applicants should be between 20 and 25 years of age. Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms - five years for SC/ST, three years for OBC (NCL), ten years for PwBD candidates and five years for ex-servicemen. Candidates are also expected to have basic computer proficiency.

Salary And Application Fee

Selected candidates will receive an annual salary ranging from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 6.50 lakh.

The application fee is Rs 1,050 for General, OBC and EWS candidates, while SC, ST and PwBD candidates need to pay Rs 250 as intimation charges. The fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card or net banking.

Selection Process

Online Test

Document Verification

Personal Interview

Pre-Recruitment Medical Test

Exam Pattern

The online test will consist of 200 questions carrying 200 marks, to be completed in 120 minutes.

The sections include Logical Reasoning and Data Analysis, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General, Economy and Banking Awareness along with Computer and IT knowledge.

Important Dates

Application start date: March 8

Last date to apply: March 19

Last date to edit application: March 19

Last date to print application: April 3

Tentative online test date: April 12

How To Apply

Steps 1. Visit the official website of IDBI Bank

Steps 2. Register and fill in the application form

Steps 3. Upload required documents, including photograph, signature, thumb impression and handwritten declaration

Steps 4. Pay the application fee online and submit the form

Steps 5. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Detailed notification here