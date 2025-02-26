ICSI Releases Important Instructions For June 2025 Company Secretary Exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive, Professional (2017) and Professional (2022) exams in June 2025. The exam will be conducted from June 1- June 10, 2025. Executive and Professional Programme students eligible for appearing in June, 2025 Session of examinations can go through the following important instructions for appearing in the exam.

Start date for enrolment, Addition of Module, Claiming exemption on the basis of Higher qualification- February 26, 2025

Last date of Submission of enrollment , Addition of module/Group (Without Late Fee)- March 25, 2025

Last date of Submission of enrollment , Addition of Module/Group (With Late Fee)- April 9, 2025

Last date to apply for Exemption on the Basis of Higher Qualification- April 9, 2025

Enrollment Services

(Change of Centre /Module /Medium /Optional subject/ Cancellation of Exemption Request/ Re-submission of Call For Documents for granting Exemption on the Higher Qualification)- May 1, 2025.

Stage / Course Examination Fee

Executive Programme Rs 1,500 per Group

Professional Programme 1,800 per Module/Group

Late Fee (for all Stages) 250

Change of Centre /Module /Medium/Optional subject Rs 250 per each change(s)

Students are advised to retain a copy of the receipt for the examination fee remitted by them during the examination enrollment process. The fee receipt is automatically generated by the system for all successful transactions.



Students who are under Executive Programme (2022 syllabus) and Professional Programme (2017 or 2022 Syllabus) and are desirous to appear in CS June, 2025 examination are require to pass Pre-exam test.

