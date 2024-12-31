Company Secretary Examination Schedule Out For June 2025 Session

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the schedule for the Company Secretary Exam to be held in June 2025. The schedule has been released for Executive, Professional (2017) and Professional (2022). The exam will be conducted from June 1- June 10, 2025.

Schedule of the CS Executive Programme

June 1, 2025: Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Group 1)

June 2, 2025: Capital Market and Securities Laws (Group 2)

June 3, 2025: Company Law and Practice (Group 3)

June 4, 2025: Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws (Group 2)

June 5, 2025: Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws (Group 1)

June 6, 2025: Tax Laws and Practice (Group 2)

June 8, 2025: Corporate Accounting and Financial Management (Group 1)



CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017)

June 1, 2025: Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics (Module – I)

June 2, 2025: Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management and Due Diligence (Module – II)

June 3, 2025: Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges (Module – III)

June 4, 2025: Advanced Tax Laws (Module I)

June 5, 2025: Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation and Winding – up (Module – II)

June 6, 2025: Multidisciplinary Case Studies - [Open Book Exam] (Module – III)

June 8, 2025: Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Module – I)

June 9, 2025: Resolution of Corporate Disputes, Non– Compliances and Remedies (Module – II)

June 10, 2025: Elective 1 out of below 5 subjects [Open Book Exam.] (Module – III)



Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022)

June 1, 2025: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) – Principles and Practice (Group-1)

June 2, 2025: Strategic Management and Corporate Finance (Group-2)

June 3, 2025: Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Group-1)

June 4, 2025: Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency (Group-2)

June 5, 2025: Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence (Group-1)

June 6, 2025: Elective 2 (one out of 5 subjects) [Open Book Exam] (Group-2)

June 8, 2025: Elective 1 (one out of 4 subjects) [Open Book Exam] (Group-1)



