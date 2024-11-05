ICSI Opens Registration For Yuvotsav 2025, Check Details To Apply

Registrations are open for the Yuvotsav 2025 hosted by the Institute of Company Secretary of India. The event with the slogan 'Future meets Present' is being held to celebrate the 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The event has been scheduled for January 11-12, 2025 at Ahmedabad.

The event will include around 23 competitions that will be held in physical mode. The events include the following activities:

Business Idea Pitch (within 2 minutes)

Essay writing competition

Tongue Twister (Zuban Sambhal Kar)

Poetry Competition, Quiz (Prashnavali),

Best out of Waste

Slogan Writing Competition

Arm Wrestling

Hindi Songs (Solo performance) Har dil ki pukaar

Fashion show- Ethnic Indian

Know your state competition

Calligraphy competition

Debate (Tol Mol k e Bol)

Elocution (Bol Bindaas)

Musical chair

Story telling competition

Photo competition with caption

Group dance (Payal ki Jhankaar)

Rapid chess

Acting competition (Dekho mera abhinay)

Poster making competition (Poster Kala Pradarshan)

Rangoli

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of ICSI to register for the event. Registrations are being held by scanning a QR code or a link available on the website. Participation of candidates will be allowed only through RCs/Chapter offices. Direct participation will not be allowed.

Travelling and boarding expenses of participants will be borne by the ICSI.

The students of the ICSI (only participants) will be required to pay a fees of Rs 1,000. Student attendees (non-participants) are also required to pay a fee of Rs 1,000. Fee for the members to attend the cultural activities and the dinner is Rs 500.

Interested candidates can visit the official website yuvotsav@icsi.edu for detailed information.



