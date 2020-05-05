ICSI Postpones CSEET To July, Registration Deadline Extended

ICSI has also extended the registration deadline for the exam.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) to July 17. This will be the first CSEET to be conducted by ICSI. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 28. ICSI has also extended the registration deadline for the exam. Candidates can now apply for the exam till June 15.

"In view of the extended lockdown announced by Government of India and prevailing situation due to COVID 19, Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) proposed to be held on Thursday, 28th May, 2020 is postponed," the institute said .

"CSEET will now be held on Friday, the 17th July 2020. The Last date of registration for appearing in above CSEET shall be Monday, the 15th June 2020," it added.

In February, ICSI discontinued the CS Foundation programme and announced to conduct CSEET for admission to CS Executive programme.

The CSEET will be computer based and would comprise questions from Paper 1 (Business Communication), Paper 2 (Legal Aptitude & Logical Reasoning), Paper 3 (Economic and Business Environment) and Paper 4 (Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills).

ICSI, on April 30, had notified that CS June exams would commence from July 6 instead of June 1. The institute has reserved July 17, 18, and 19 to meet any exigency. The exam for CS Foundation programme will be held on July 11 and July 12. The CS exam for Executive and Professional programmes will be held from July 6 to July 16. The exam for PMQ Course in Corporate Governance will be held on July 11. The exam for Foundation course will be held in online mode.

