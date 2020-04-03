CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) Application Date Extended

The last date for submission of application for CSEET was April 15.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has extended the application deadline for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). This will be the first CSEET to be conducted by ICSI. The exam is proposed to be held on May 28.

The last date for submission of application for CSEET was April 15. However, considering the current situation prevailing in the country ICSI has extended the deadline to May 5.

"In view of the current situation and difficulties being experienced by the students, it has been decided to extend the last date of registration for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) appearing in May, 2020 session to Tuesday, the 5th May, 2020 up to 23:59 Hours," ICSI has said.

In February, ICSI discontinued the CS Foundation programme and announced to conduct CSEET for admission to CS Executive programme.

The first CSEET will be held in May and the next tests will be held in July, November and January.

The CSEET will be computer based and would comprise questions from Paper 1 (Business Communication), Paper 2 (Legal Aptitude & Logical Reasoning), Paper 3 (Economic and Business Environment) and Paper 4 (Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills).

ICSI has also extended the deadline of CS exam form submission and has waived late fee. Candidates can now submit their applications till April 15.