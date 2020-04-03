ICSI Extends CS Application Deadline, Waives Late Fee

The ICSI CS exam dates, however, remain the same.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has extended the application process for CS exams and has waived late fee for candidates applying for CS exams in June 2020 session. Candidates can now apply till April 15 without paying late fee.

In view of unprecedented crisis in the country due to Corona Virus outbreak and the difficulties being experienced by the students, it has been decided to waive the Late Fee for submission of examination enrollment application for June, 2020 session of examination," ICSI has said in a notification.

"It may be further noted that there is no change in the schedule of conduct of June,, 2020 session of examination and the same will commerce from 1st June, 2020 as planned," the notice added.

On March 24, a day before the application deadline it had extended the application process till April 5. The late submission of applications was allowed till April 15.

ICSI holds CS Foundation, CS Intermediate, and CS Executive exams twice a year - once in June and again in December.

Meanwhile, registration for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will end on May 5. This will be the first CSEET to be held by ICSI. The exam will be held in May and will be computer based and would comprise questions from Paper 1 (Business Communication), Paper 2 (Legal Aptitude & Logical Reasoning), Paper 3 (Economic and Business Environment) and Paper 4 (Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills).

