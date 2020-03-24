CS June 2020 Exam Form Submission Date Extended

ICSI has extended last date for exam form submission for CS June 2020 exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has extended the form submission date for CS exams which will be held in June. ICSI holds CS Foundation, CS Intermediate, and CS Executive exams twice a year - once in June and again in December.

A notice on the ICSI official websites says, "Restrictions have been imposed by the Central as well as State Governments in various parts of the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus. In order to mitigate the difficulties being faced by the students, it has been decided to extend the last date for online submission of examination forms'.

The last date for submission of exam forms has been extended from March 25 to April 5, 2020.

Candidates who miss the application deadline will be able to submit application forms with a late fine till April 15 instead of April 9, 2020.

Students who have queries can submit the same through the Support Portal, 'support.icsi.edu'.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released a notice after receiving several queries about the possible postponement of CA exams, released a clarification that no such decision had been taken by the institute yet. It said that the body will analyse the situation mid-April and will make an appropriate decision about May examinations.

