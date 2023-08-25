ICSI CS Result 2023 Out: How To Check Executive Exam Score

ICSI CS Result 2023: Candidates can check the results on the official website.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the Company Secretary Professional result for June 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, icsi.edu.

The results for the CS Professional programme were declared at 11 am, while the results for the CS Executive programme will be announced at 2 pm.

To obtain their scorecards, individuals who appeared for the professional examination must provide their registration number and roll number. Moreover, within a span of 30 days, CS Professional candidates will receive copies of their mark sheets.

The ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams for the June 2023 session took place between June 1st and June 10th, 2023.

The next examination for the CS Executive Entrance Test will be held on November 4, 2023, and candidates desirous of appearing in the said CSEET may register up until October 15, 2023.

To access the CS results for June 2023, please follow these instructions:

Navigate to the official ICSI website. Select the link for CS Executive/Professional June 2023 results. Log in by entering your registration number and roll number. The screen will display your mark sheet; proceed to download and save it for future reference.

Company secretaries are professionals who play a crucial role in corporate governance and compliance. They are responsible for ensuring that a company follows legal and regulatory requirements, maintains transparency, and adheres to corporate ethics. Company secretaries often work as key advisors to boards of directors and provide expertise in areas such as company law, corporate governance, financial regulations, and more.

ICSI conducts examinations and training programmes for individuals aspiring to become company secretaries. It offers different levels of courses, including the Foundation Course, Executive Programme, and Professional Programme, which are designed to provide comprehensive education and training in corporate laws, governance, secretarial practices, and related subjects.

The institute also plays a vital role in setting professional standards for Company Secretaries and organising continuing education programmes to keep its members updated with the latest developments in corporate laws and regulations.