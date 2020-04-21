No Change In CS Exam Dates. ICSI Re-Opens Application Submission Window

The institute has waived late fee for submission of exam forms.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has said that the exam for CS June 2020 session will be held as per schedule. "June, 2020 session of CS examinations shall commence from 1st June, 2020 as scheduled," the institute said today.

ICSI has re-opened the application submission window for June 2020 session today. Candidates can now fill and submit the application forms for CS June 2020 session till April 23. The last date for submission of application forms was April 15 but considering the requests made by the students, ICSI has further extended the deadline to April 23.

Students, who have not been able to submit examination form by the earlier extended date of 15th April, 2020, are advised to make use of this opportunity being granted as a special case, said ICSI.

The institute has waived late fee for submission of applications.

Candidates who have enrolled for CS June 2020 session can change examination centre / combination of module(s)/ medium till May 1. "The prescribed fee is Rs.250 per change and the same may be remitted by way of Credit Card/Debit Card/ Net Banking modes. The fee may also be remitted through Canara Bank Challan by depositing the fee by way of Cash in Canara Bank branches," the ICSI has said.

ICSI holds CS Foundation, CS Intermediate, and CS Executive exams twice a year - in June and in December.

