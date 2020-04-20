ICSI CS June 2020 Session: Application Editing Window Open Till May 1

ICSI holds CS Foundation, CS Intermediate, and CS Executive exams twice a year.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has allowed candidates to edit application forms of CS June 2020 session. With this, candidates who have enrolled for June 2020 session can change examination centre / combination of module(s)/ medium till May 1.

"Thereafter, requests for changes in the examination enrollment status will not be entertained under any circumstances," ICSI has said.

"The prescribed fee is Rs.250 per change and the same may be remitted by way of Credit Card/Debit Card/ Net Banking modes. The fee may also be remitted through Canara Bank Challan by depositing the fee by way of Cash in Canara Bank branches," the ICSI added.

ICSI holds CS Foundation, CS Intermediate, and CS Executive exams twice a year - once in June and again in December.

"It may be further noted that there is no change in the schedule of conduct of June, 2020 session of examination and the same will commerce from 1st June, 2020 as planned," the ICSI had said in a notice released earlier.

Candidates who have applied for the June 2020 session can also check their enrolment status at the link provided on the official website of ICSI.

Meanwhile, ICSI is also providing free online classes to all students who are undergoing classes at regional/ chapter offices across the country.

The registration for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will end on May 5. This will be the first CSEET to be held by ICSI. The exam will be held in May and will be computer based and would comprise questions from Paper 1 (Business Communication), Paper 2 (Legal Aptitude & Logical Reasoning), Paper 3 (Economic and Business Environment) and Paper 4 (Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills).