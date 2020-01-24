ICSI To Announce CS Foundation December Exam Result Tomorrow

CS Foundation Result: ICSI will announce result for December exam tomorrow

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CS Foundation December exam result tomorrow. The result will be released by the institute at 11 am on its official website, 'icsi.edu'. Along with the result, ICSI will also release each student's subject-wise break-up of marks.

"The Result of CS Foundation Programme examination held on 28th and 29th December, 2019 would be declared on Saturday, the 25th January, 2020 at 11:00 A.M," said ICSI in a notification.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Foundation Programme Examination will be uploaded on the Institute's website immediately after the result is declared. The Institute will not release any physical marks sheet.

Students who appeared for the CS Foundation December exam will be able to check their result using their roll number and registration number. The results will be available on the following websites:

icsi.edu

icsi.examresults.net

CS Foundation students will have to follow the steps given below to check their result:

Step one: Go to official ICSI website: www.icsi.edu.

Step two: Click on the link for result and e-mark sheet.

Step three: In the new window, enter your roll number and click on submit.

Step four: View and download your e-mark sheet.

